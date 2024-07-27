Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

