Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.48% of Maplebear worth $47,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $1,673,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.7 %

CART stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 1,459,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,990. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CART. Loop Capital increased their target price on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,008 shares of company stock worth $2,795,362. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

