Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.