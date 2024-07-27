Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Down 1.9%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

