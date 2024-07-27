Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 86,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 268,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $800.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 231.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 218,378 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

