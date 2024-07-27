Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

