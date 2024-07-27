Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 122,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,371. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

