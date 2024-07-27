M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.75

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.75 and last traded at $159.59, with a volume of 85091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.
M/I Homes Stock Up 4.5 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
