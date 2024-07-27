M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

