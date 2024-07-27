Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

