Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to Buy by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $560.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $480.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $518.91.

NYSE:LMT opened at $524.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.91. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

