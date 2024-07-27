Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $45.80 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.