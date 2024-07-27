Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 2,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Liontown Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77.
About Liontown Resources
Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.
