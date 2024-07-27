Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

