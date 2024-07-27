Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

