Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
About Lenovo Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.