LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.63.

LendingTree Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

