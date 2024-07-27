LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 185.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

