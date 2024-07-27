Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Lear Stock Performance
LEA opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90.
Lear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Lear
In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
