LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 10,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 46.79% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $49,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

