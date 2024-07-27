Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of Lazard stock remained flat at $48.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,449,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,754. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after acquiring an additional 152,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 943.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $47,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.