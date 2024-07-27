Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of Lazard stock remained flat at $48.48 during trading on Friday. 1,449,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.