Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 58.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

