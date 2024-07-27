Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 2,231 shares.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $608.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

