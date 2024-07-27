Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Shares Down 3.4%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 38,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Laser Photonics Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

About Laser Photonics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics Co. ( NASDAQ:LASE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Laser Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.