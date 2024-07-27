Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

