Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

