Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $986.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $894.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,010.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.39. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,292. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

