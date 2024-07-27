Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 518,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,677. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on LADR
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.