Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 518,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,677. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

