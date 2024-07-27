L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.85-13.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.150 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $13.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,252. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

