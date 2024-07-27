Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Shares Up 1.7%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.