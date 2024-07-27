Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.84 ($0.08). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 653,868 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

