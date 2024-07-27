Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.70 million and $1.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,217,359 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

