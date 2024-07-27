Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $38.47 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.47 million and $1.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00038420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,215,382 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

