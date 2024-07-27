Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 2,654,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,189. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

