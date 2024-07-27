Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $534.21 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,987,067,807 coins and its circulating supply is 3,706,844,118 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
