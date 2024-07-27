KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $24.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

