KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $24.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $787.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $809.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.73.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

