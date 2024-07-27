Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $66.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.79. 504,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,220. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.55. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

