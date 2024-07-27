Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $443.79 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.43 and its 200 day moving average is $425.55.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

