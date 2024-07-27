Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 590.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 84.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,635,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 748,277 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,522.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 201,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 188,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 529,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.