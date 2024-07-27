Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 127.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNTK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

See Also

