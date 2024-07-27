Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock worth $7,206,653. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

