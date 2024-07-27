Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KCGI remained flat at $11.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 350,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,055 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

