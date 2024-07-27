Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 4,552,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

