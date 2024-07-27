Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,823. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $214.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

