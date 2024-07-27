Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lumentum by 714.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

