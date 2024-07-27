Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 1,070,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,336. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.