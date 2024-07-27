Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,241 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 176,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

