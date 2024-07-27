Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,058 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE GFF traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.