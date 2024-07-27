Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 996 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hasbro by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 351.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

